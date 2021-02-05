Republican U.S. lawmaker Greene voices regret over remarks as punishment looms

Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene expressed regret on Thursday for some of her incendiary remarks but failed to offer an apology for supporting violence against Democrats, as she faced punishment in the U.S. House of Representatives. A House vote is due to vote later in the day on a Democratic-backed resolution that would punish Greene, a first-term lawmaker from Georgia and ally of former President Donald Trump, a day after the chamber's Republican leader Kevin McCarthy opted not to reprimand her.

Greene delivered a speech on the House floor ahead of the vote on whether to oust her from two high-profile congressional committees, disavowing some of her previous statements. "These were words of the past and these things do not represent me, they do not represent my (congressional) district and they do not represent my values," Greene said.

"I was allowed to believe things that weren't true, and I would ask questions about them and talk about them. And that is absolutely what I regret," she said. Greene previously has voiced support for an array of unfounded conspiracy theories including the "QAnon" one that holds that elite Democrats are part of a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles and cannibals. According to CNN, before being elected Greene expressed support online for executing prominent Democrats including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Green also has embraced Trump's false claim that he won last year's election, claimed that deadly U.S. school shootings were staged events, suggested a space laser was used to deliberately start a California wildfire and questioned whether a plane struck the Pentagon in the 2001 attacks on the United States. In her speech on Thursday, Greene disavowed belief in the QAnon conspiracy theory, acknowledged that school shootings really happened and that the Sept. 11 attacks did occur.

"I never said any of these things since I was elected for Congress," Greene said. But Greene, who took office last month, also said the House was preparing to "crucify me in the public square for words that I said and I regret a few years ago" after tolerating other lawmakers who she accused of condoning violent urban riots and attacks on police last year.

Green also assailed the media. "You see, big media companies can take teeny tiny pieces of words that I've said, that you have said - any of us - and can portray us into someone that we're not. And that is wrong. Cancel culture is a real thing," Greene said.

"Will we allow the media that is just as guilty as QAnon of presenting truth and lies to divide us? Will we allow ourselves to be addicted to hate and hating each other? I hope not," Greene added. The vote poses a test of unity for the 211 House Republicans in the 435-seat chamber. The House Republican caucus on Wednesday reached an uneasy truce that allowed Greene to go unpunished, and also turned back a bid to oust establishment Republican Liz Cheney from the party's House leadership over her Jan. 13 vote to impeach Trump on a charge of inciting insurrection before a mob of his supporters attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6.

There has been an acrimonious political atmosphere in Congress following that rampage, when some Trump supporters threatened to kill Democratic members of Congress, including Pelosi, as well as Republican former Vice President Mike Pence. The attack and the ensuing impeachment of Trump has split House Republicans.

In 2019, Republican congressman Steve King was stripped of his House committee assignments after he questioned during a media interview why white supremacy is considered offensive. King is now out of office, having been defeated in a Republican primary election last year. Ahead of the vote, Pelosi said she remained "profoundly concerned about House Republicans' leadership acceptance of extreme conspiracy theorists."

"You would think that the Republican leadership in the Congress would have some sense of responsibility to this institution, as they did when they did not seat Representative King of Iowa two years ago," Pelosi added.

