Left Menu

Biden tells Putin: U.S. no longer 'rolling over'

"I made it clear to President Putin in a manner very different from my predecessor, that the days the United States rolling over in the face of Russia's aggressive actions, interfering with our elections, cyber attacks, poisoning citizens are over," Biden said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2021 03:00 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 02:54 IST
Biden tells Putin: U.S. no longer 'rolling over'
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

President Joe Biden on Thursday told Russia that the United States would no longer be "rolling over" in the face of aggressive action by Moscow, declaring a new, tough approach by Washington. Visiting the State Department, Biden also promised to repair alliances and engage with the world again. "American leadership" must meet rising authoritarianism and unite with partners to combat global challenges such as the coronavirus pandemic or climate change, he said.

Biden, as expected, adopted a sterner tone with Russian President Vladimir Putin than his predecessor, Donald Trump. "I made it clear to President Putin in a manner very different from my predecessor, that the days the United States rolling over in the face of Russia's aggressive actions, interfering with our elections, cyber attacks, poisoning citizens are over," Biden said. The two leaders spoke by phone in late January.

"We will not hesitate to raise the cost on Russia and defend our vital interests and our people, and we will be more effective in dealing with Russia when we work in coalition and coordination with other like-minded partners," he said. As president, Trump came under intense criticism that he was too friendly with Moscow, amid U.S. intelligence findings that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election to boost his chances of winning the White House.

Washington and Moscow disagree on a wide range of issues such as Russia's military ambitions in Ukraine and Georgia, the alleged poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, and last year's cyberattack on U.S. government agencies that Washington blames on Russia. Biden, calling the recent jailing of Navalny "politically motivated," said Washington was deeply concerned and repeated a U.S. call for his release.

Despite their disagreements, the two countries earlier this week extended the New START arms control treaty for five years, preserving the last treaty limiting deployments of the world's two largest strategic nuclear arsenals.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

EXPLAINER-How do negative interest rates work?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump rejects call to testify at his impeachment trial

Former President Donald Trumps lawyers on Thursday rejected a request from Democrats to testify at his impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate next week, dismissing their invitation as a public relations stunt. Democrats in the House of Repres...

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

U.S. congressional investigators found dangerous levels of toxic heavy metals in certain baby foods that could cause neurological damage, a House Oversight subcommittee said in a report released on Thursday in calling for new standards and ...

Ford boosts investment plan for EVs and self driving vehicles, reports loss

Ford Motor Co on Thursday boosted the amount of money it plans to invest on electric and autonomous vehicles to 29 billion even as it posted a fourth-quarter net loss of 2.8 billion.The No. 2 U.S. automaker also said the global semiconducto...

Paraguay inks contract for Russia's Sputnik coronavirus vaccine

Paraguay signed a contract with the Russian Direct Investment Fund to purchase the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the South American countrys health minister said on Thursday. It was the first announcement of a bilateral agreeme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021