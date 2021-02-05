Left Menu

Biden calls for expanded efforts to protect LGBTQ rights globally

While a presidential memorandum is largely symbolic, Biden campaigned on a pledge to pass LGBTQ rights legislation known as the Equality Act in the first 100 days of his administration and to make LGBTQ rights a top priority. The memo directs U.S. agencies working abroad to work harder to combat the criminalization by foreign governments of LGBTQ status or conduct, and directs the State Department to include anti-LGBTQ violence, discrimination and laws in its annual human rights report.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 09:39 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 09:39 IST
Biden calls for expanded efforts to protect LGBTQ rights globally

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday issued a presidential memorandum aimed at expanding protection of the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer and intersex (LGBTQI) people worldwide, including potentially through the use of financial sanctions. "All human beings should be treated with respect and dignity and should be able to live without fear no matter who they are or whom they love," said the memorandum, building on a 2011 directive issued when Biden was serving as vice president.

"The United States belongs at the forefront of this struggle - speaking out and standing strong for our most dearly held values," the memorandum said. While a presidential memorandum is largely symbolic, Biden campaigned on a pledge to pass LGBTQ rights legislation known as the Equality Act in the first 100 days of his administration and to make LGBTQ rights a top priority.

The memo directs U.S. agencies working abroad to work harder to combat the criminalization by foreign governments of LGBTQ status or conduct, and directs the State Department to include anti-LGBTQ violence, discrimination and laws in its annual human rights report. It calls for increased efforts to ensure that LGBTQ asylum seekers have equal access to protection, expanded training for U.S. federal personnel, and potential increased use of priority referrals to expedite resettlement of vulnerable people.

And it instructs agencies to consider appropriate responses, including the full range of diplomatic tools, and potentially financial sanctions and visa restrictions, when foreign governments restricted the rights of LGBTQ people. Biden announced the push during a forceful speech at the State Department, vowing to rebuild U.S. credibility worldwide.

"To further repair our moral leadership, I’m also issuing a presidential memo to agencies to reinvigorate our leadership on the LGBTQI issues and do it internationally," he said. "We'll ensure diplomacy and foreign assistance are working to promote the rights of those individuals, included by combating criminalization and protecting LGBTQ refugees and asylum-seekers."

Biden's campaign pledge included protecting LGBTQ people from discrimination, ensuring fair treatment in the justice system and advancing LGBTQ rights globally. Biden has already issued an executive order that extends existing federal nondiscrimination protections to LGBTQ people.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday said Biden “stands by” his pledge to sign the Equality Act in his first 100 days but noted that Congress would need to take action to pass a bill first. (Reporting By Alexandra Alper, Jarrett Renshaw and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Cynthia Osterman, Robert Birsel)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian economy is poised to move only in one direction that is upward; to see undoing of damage done by COVID-19 in FY22: RBI Guv.

Indian economy is poised to move only in one direction that is upward to see undoing of damage done by COVID-19 in FY22 RBI Guv....

Govt blocked 296 mobile apps since 2014, says Union minister Sanjay Dhotre

As many as 296 mobile apps have been blocked by the government since 2014 in the interest of the countrys sovereignty, security, and public order, Union minister Sanjay Dhotre told Rajya Sabha on Thursday.A total of 296 mobile applications ...

Israel extends COVID-19 lockdown to Sunday, will ease it slowly

Israel has extended its third COVID-19 lockdown to Sunday, at which point nationwide curbs will be eased slowly, it announced in a government statement. The decision was made on Friday hours before the lockdown was due to expire, following ...

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian film about Islamist insurgency aims at Oscar glory; 'The Crown,' 'Schitt's Creek' lead Golden Globes TV contenders and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.The Crown, Schitts Creek lead Golden Globes TV contendersBritish royal drama The Crown, small-town comedy Schitts Creek and crime thriller Ozark led the pack of Golden Globe televi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021