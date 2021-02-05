BJP issues whip to RS MPs to be present in House from Feb 8-12

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House from February 8 to February 12 to support the government's stand as some "very important" business will be taken up for discussion and passing in the House. "All BJP members in Rajya Sabha are hereby informed that some very important business will be taken up for discussion and passing in the Rajya Sabha from Monday, February 8 to February 12th," said BJP in a statement.

"All Members of BJP in Rajya Sabha are therefore requested to be positively present in the House throughout all five days and support the Government's stand," BJP added. Rajya Sabha meets for five hours daily in accordance with COVID-19 protocols in place. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)