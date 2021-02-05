Left Menu

Italy's Draghi will meet trade unions after talks with parties - source

Italy's Prime Minister Designate Mario Draghi will hold talks with trade unions before wrapping up his consultations and deciding whether he has enough backing to form a new government, a source close to the matter said on Friday. Draghi, a former European Central Bank chief, will end his round of consultations with political parties on Saturday.

Italy's Prime Minister Designate Mario Draghi will hold talks with trade unions before wrapping up his consultations and deciding whether he has enough backing to form a new government, a source close to the matter said on Friday.

Draghi, a former European Central Bank chief, will end his round of consultations with political parties on Saturday. It is still unclear when he will meet with the trade unions.

President Sergio Mattarella anointed Draghi on Wednesday after the implosion of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's coalition. Draghi said after his appointment that Italy must seize the moment.

"We have the opportunity to do a lot for our country, with a careful look at the future of the younger generations and to strengthen social cohesion," he said. Mattarella said a new government must take office immediately to prevent Italy from missing out on more than 200 billion euros ($243 billion) from a European Union fund designed to help overcome the economic slump.

Asked whether Draghi was the best option to lead Italy out of its political crisis, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said the Commission never commented on internal politics. But she said Draghi had "played an extraordinary role at the ECB and everyone is aware of this", according to an interview with daily La Stampa.

