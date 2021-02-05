Left Menu

S.Korea trade minister Yoo withdraws from WTO chief race

Yoo said her decision was made after consulting with allies including the United States. A high-powered WTO panel in October recommended Okonjo-Iweala, a former finance minister, to lead the global trade watchdog, setting her up to become its first African and first woman head.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 14:06 IST
South Korea's trade minister Yoo Myung-hee said on Friday she has decided to withdraw from the race to lead the World Trade Organization, three months after the body halted a consensus-based process to pick the next chief.

The World Trade Organization cancelled a meeting in early November to decide on the appointment of Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as its new head after the U.S. administration of former President Donald Trump rejected her as a candidate. Yoo, who had the backing of the United States, had not withdrawn from the race despite mounting diplomatic pressure to bow out.

