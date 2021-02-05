Left Menu

Centre dragging me on farmers' issue to divert attention from real issues, claims Robert Vadra

Congress president Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra said that whenever the Central government is attacked for its wrongdoings, Centre uses him to divert from the real issues.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 14:32 IST
Robert Vadra (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress president Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra said that whenever the Central government is attacked for its wrongdoings, Centre uses him to divert from the real issues. To substantiate his claim he shared a post which requested National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe if Priyanka Gandhi's husband is bringing in foreign actors on the issue of farmers' protest to defame India.

Sharing a tweet of Amar Prasad Reddy, the Vice Chairman of National Cyber Safety and Security Standard,Vadra wrote on Facebook, "Here they go again...with baseless accusations on me!!Now I am being blamed for all international tweets, being made against the oppression of the farmers protesting on the unsuitable laws, created by the ruling dispensation." "Each time the government is cornered by its own wrongdoings in the country, they use me to digress from the real issues," he added.

Amar Prasad Reddy had written on Twitter, "Someone told me that Robert Vadra has good connections in foreign. Does he involve in pulling these so-called foreign actors to defame India? NIA should keep an eye on him." On February 3, Vadra had written on Facebook, "The roar of the tractors has gone global and the whole world is watching the farmers' agitation in India. The likes of Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, Lilly Singh, Elizabeth Wathuti, Meena Harris have shown their concern over the farmers' protest in India..."

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

