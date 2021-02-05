U.S. Senate passes budget plan to advance Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID aid package

U.S. Senate passes budget plan to advance Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID aid packageReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 16:12 IST
The U.S. Senate early on Friday passed a budget plan that would allow for passage of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package in coming weeks without Republican support.
Vice President Kamala Harris broke a 50-50 tie by casting a vote in favor of the Democratic measure, sending it to the House of Representatives for final approval.
Separate, more detailed legislation still would have to be crafted and passed to carry out Biden's coronavirus-relief bill, which also could provide more time for negotiations with Republicans.
