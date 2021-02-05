Left Menu

Polish watchdog approves refiner PKN Orlen's takeover of Polska Press

Polish competition watchdog UOKiK has approved plans by state-run oil refiner PKN Orlen to buy regional newspaper publisher Polska Press from Germany's Verlagsgruppe Passau. The plan has been criticised by opposition political parties, which said the takeover is part of a wider project by the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party to take more control over the media.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 16:23 IST
Polish watchdog approves refiner PKN Orlen's takeover of Polska Press

Polish competition watchdog UOKiK has approved plans by state-run oil refiner PKN Orlen to buy regional newspaper publisher Polska Press from Germany's Verlagsgruppe Passau.

The plan has been criticised by opposition political parties, which said the takeover is part of a wider project by the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party to take more control over the media. PKN Orlen has said the deal is a business transaction. "The planned concentration will not affect competition on the local press publishing market ... Only the owner of Polska Press will change, and the market shares of its individual participants remain unchanged," UOKiK said in a statement.

PKN announced its plans to buy Polska Press in December. The media group publishes 20 regional dailies, about 100 local weeklies, several magazines and Naszemiasto.pl, a free city newspaper, according to its website. It generated more than 398 million zlotys in revenue in 2019, PKN Orlen said in December without disclosing the price of the deal. The refiner offered a price of about 130 million zlotys ($34.6 million), according to a source close to the transaction.

The UOKiK said it had received expressions of concern that the deal could endanger media pluralism or limit freedom of speech but pointed out that the law requires that its decisions are made on the basis of the impact on competition. The office has been blamed by the opposition for acting in line with PiS policies after it blocked a planned takeover of radio broadcaster by media group Agora, publisher of an anti-government daily. ($1 = 3.7530 zlotys)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt set to launch MCA21 V3 in FY22; in-depth scrutiny of filings, e-adjudication system on anvil

In-depth scrutiny of filings, compliance management system to identify non-compliant companies and LLPs, and e-adjudication of various proceedings will be facilitated by the corporate affairs ministrys latest version of MCA21 portal, set to...

Talbros Q3 net profit up 144 pc at Rs 10.6 cr

Auto component maker Talbros on Friday reported a whopping 144 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 10.6 crore for the quarter ended in December.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 4.3 crore in the third quarter of the finan...

'Meticulous' plan in works to ensure nobody in Delhi faces water shortage in summers: Chadha

Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha on Friday said a meticulous plan is in the works to ensure nobody faces any water shortages in the upcoming summer season.Chadha reviewed the preparedness of the summer action plan along with seni...

Shipping Ministry issues guidelines for floating structures

Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has finalized and issued the guidelines for floating structures, with a vision to set up world-class floating infrastructure all along the coastline, in the upcoming projects as per the provisions c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021