NCP leaders congratulate Patole on being made Maha Cong chief

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-02-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 17:21 IST
NCP leaders congratulated formerMaharashtra Assembly Speaker Nana Patole on being appointed asthe new president of the state unit of the Congress.

The Congress on Friday named former MP Patole as itsstate unit chief replacing Balasaheb Thorat, who is also therevenue minister of the state.

''Hearty congratulations to former Assembly SpeakerNana Patole ji (@NANA_PATOLE) on being appointed asMaharashtra Pradesh Congress president! Best wishes for hisfuture endeavours,'' state home minister Anil Deshmukh tweeted.

Baramati MP Supriya Sule and Raigad MP Sunil Tatkaretoo wished Patole the best for his new assignment.

The Congress and the NCP are part of the ruling MahaVikas Aghadi led by the Shiv Sena.

