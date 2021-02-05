Cong-led UDF raking up Sabarimala issue because of assembly polls:Kerala CM

Hitting out at theCongress-led United Democratic Front, Kerala Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan on Friday said it has been recently raking upthe Sabarimala issue, which is under the consideration of theSupreme Court, because of the coming Assemblyelections.

The Chief Minister also said the state governmentwill take an appropriate decision after holding discussionswith all sections of society on Sabarimala after the apexcourt finalises the matter.

''The Congress is now using Sabarimala as part of theirelection propaganda. In the recent local body polls too, theUDF had tried to bring up the matter but the people had givena befitting reply. Now, the UDF think that they can garner thevotes in the name of Sabarimala,'' Vijayan told reporters.

He was responding to questions about the UDFcampaigning against the state government in the Sabarimalaissue.

The Congress had recently asked Vijayan to seeklegal remedies to ''heal the wounds'' created in society due toits alleged hasty decision to implement the apex court verdictof September 2018 allowing women of all age groups to enterthe Lord Ayyappa shrine at Sabarimala.

The southern state had witnessed protests by rightwing and BJP workers against allowing women in the banned10-50 age group being allowed in the shrine.

''The Supreme Court had earlier issued the verdict.Nowthe court has decided to review it. ...we need to interveneonly after the final decision. We will hold discussions withall sections of society and take necessary steps accordingly,''Vijayan said.

Congress leader K C Venugopal has questioned thestate government whether it was ready to enact a legislationagainst the Supreme Court verdict in the matter.PTI RRT BNADMINISTRATOR BNADMINISTRATOR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)