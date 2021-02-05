Left Menu

Youth Congress workers in Kochi pour black oil on Sachin Tendulkar's cut-out in protest to his tweet

A group of Indian Youth Congress workers on Friday poured black oil on a cut-out of Sachin Tendulkar in Kochi in protest against the legendary batsman's tweet after international personalities extended support to the farmers' protest in India on the micro-blogging site.

A group of Indian Youth Congress workers on Friday poured black oil on a cut-out of Sachin Tendulkar in Kochi in protest against the legendary batsman's tweet after international personalities extended support to the farmers' protest in India on the micro-blogging site. Commenting on global celebrities' views, Tendulkar had said India's sovereignty cannot be compromised and external forces cannot become participants.

"India's sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda," he had tweeted. His tweet came after international pop star Rihanna took to Twitter to share a news story by CNN on the internet shutdown in several districts of Delhi's neighbouring state Haryana after protestors broke barricades to enter New Delhi and clashed with police in several parts of the national capital during the January 26 'tractor rally' protest organised by farmers.

"Why aren't we talking about this?!", tweeted Rihanna and added the hashtag #FarmersProtest along with the post on the micro-blogging site. Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg had also extended support to the farmers protesting on the borders of New Delhi. "We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India," Thunberg had tweeted.Later, the Ministry of External Affairs, in its statement, said that the government has passed the laws "after a full debate and discussion" and has "initiated a series of talks" to address the farmers' issues.

The MEA also condemned celebrities, who have drawn attention to the farmers' protest on social media. Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

