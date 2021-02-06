Left Menu

UP Minister slams Congress for 'supporting' gangster Mukhtar Ansari

Uttar Pradesh government spokesman and Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Sidharth Nath Singh on Friday slammed Congress for supporting gangster Mukhtar Ansari.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 06-02-2021 08:49 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 08:49 IST
UP Minister slams Congress for 'supporting' gangster Mukhtar Ansari
Uttar Pradesh Minister Sidharth Nath Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh government spokesman and Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Sidharth Nath Singh on Friday slammed Congress for supporting gangster Mukhtar Ansari. "UP has imbibed the policy of zero-tolerance towards corruption and criminals under the able leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath which has now unsettled the parties which used to support gangsters," Singh said in an official release.

He called out Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi for "shielding criminals who are the enemies of the entire nation". "It is shameful to see how far Congress is going to shield such gangsters who are not only a threat to the society but are detrimental to the tranquillity and harmony of the entire nation. My question to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is, what is the reason for this sympathy (towards Ansari)? The entire country is aware of how many people have fallen victim to his atrocities. How can you overlook this?" he questioned.

The Minister further alleged that Congress only cared for its own benefit at the cost of the welfare of the common people. "The recent activities of Rahul Gandhi has exposed the Party's true colors and has also made it apparent that they only care for their own political benefits and have nothing to do with the welfare and progress of the people," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

EXCLUSIVE-Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Babylon Berlin Season 4: Director pours light on future plot

The filming of Babylon Berlin Season 4 is expected to begin in early 2021. Babylon Berlin, a German neo-noir series completed its third season on February 28, 2020 with 28 episodes.The series viewers are ardently waiting to know the release...

Tennis-Osaka, Azarenka pull out of Australian Open warm-ups

Former Australian Open champions Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka withdrew from their warm-up tournaments for the years first Grand Slam on Saturday, citing injuries. Osaka pulled out of her Gippsland Trophy semi-final with an unspecified ...

Argentina reports 8,374 new COVID-19 cases

Buenos Aires Argentina, February 6 ANIXinhua Argentina registered 8,374 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the national tally to 1,970,009, the health ministry said. The ministry also reported 285 more deaths from the disease, bringing ...

US will hold China accountable for abuses of international system: Blinken tells Chinese counterpart in phone call

United States State Secretary Antony J Blinken had a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi during which he conveyed that Washington will continue to stand up for human rights and democratic values, including in Xi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021