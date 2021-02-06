Rajnath Singh calls on Vice Prez Venkaiah Naidu

Rajnath Singh calls on Vice Prez Venkaiah NaiduPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 15:32 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.
Punjab Governor and Administrator of Chandigarh V P Singh Badnore also called on Naidu separately, the Vice President Secretariat said.
''Union Minister of Defence, Rajnath Singh called on the Vice President at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, sharing a picture of the two.
It also tweeted about Badnore calling on the vice president. PTI NAB SRY
