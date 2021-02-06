Will make sheep rearing profitable: Himachal CM  

Left Menu

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 06-02-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 18:15 IST
The state government is committed for the welfare of the Gaddi community and will initiate schemes for making sheep rearing a profitable vocation, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said in Palampur’s Banuri near here on Saturday. He said this while addressing a sheep breeders’ conference organised by the HP Wool Federation after inaugurating a tribal community and training centre built at Rs 1 crore. The chief minister said it was during the BJP regime at the Centre in 2000 when the Gaddi community was accorded the tribal status. He said the state government has directed deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to ensure strict action against those involved in theft of sheep and goats of Gaddi people. Thakur also claimed that people had given massive mandate to the state government in the recently concluded panchayat elections. He said people of the state ensured that the BJP win all elections held in the past three years and they are satisfied with the development and welfare-oriented programmes of the state government. Thakur said the Centre started the Ayushman Bharat Yojna to provide health cover of Rs 5 lakh to every family. Those left out of it can avail the state government’s HIMCARE scheme, he said. The CM said the state government has also started the Sahara Yojana, under which families with chronically ill patients are being provided financial assistance of Rs 3,000 per month. He claimed around 15,000 people have been benefitted under this scheme. Thakur claimed that the country is in secure in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose timely decisions helped check the coronavirus pandemic.

The chief minister said the BJP government in the state created three new municipal corporations of Palampur, Solan and Mandi to ensure planned development of the towns.

Earlier, the chief minister visited former CM Shanta Kumar at Palampur. PTI CORR RDKRDK

