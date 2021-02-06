SC judge hails PM as `popular, vibrant and visionary leader'

SupremeCourt justice M R Shahon Saturday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ''ourmost popular, loved, vibrant and visionary leader''.

The praise for the prime minister by Justice Shah cameduring a function to celebrate diamond jubilee of the GujaratHigh Court.

''I am proud and privileged to participate in thefunction to celebrate diamond jubilee of Gujarat High Courtand that too in the presence of our most popular, loved,vibrant and visionary leader, prime minister Narendra Modi,''Shah said in his address.

''One of the essential features of the democraticrepublic established under the Indian Constitution is divisionof powers between Parliament, executive, and the judiciary,''the judge went on to say.

He felt proud that the Gujarat High Court has nevercrossedthe ''Lakshman Rekha'' (boundaries of power/code ofconduct) and always delivered justice, he said.

Last year, Justice Arun Mishra's fulsome praise forprime minister Modi at an event had raised eyebrows. JusticeMishra, now a retired SC judge, had described Modi as''internationally acclaimed visionary''.

In his address on Saturday, Justice Shah also said theGujarat high court was his ''karmbhoomi'' where he practiced asa lawyer for 22 years and served as a judge for 14 years.

Prime minister Modi released a commemorative stamp atthe function.

Modi also hailed the country's judiciary, saying ithas performed its duty well in safeguarding people's rights,upholding personal liberty, and also in the situations whennational interests need to be prioritized.

