Left Menu

SC judge hails PM as `popular, vibrant and visionary leader'

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-02-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 18:21 IST
SC judge hails PM as `popular, vibrant and visionary leader'

SupremeCourt justice M R Shahon Saturday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ''ourmost popular, loved, vibrant and visionary leader''.

The praise for the prime minister by Justice Shah cameduring a function to celebrate diamond jubilee of the GujaratHigh Court.

''I am proud and privileged to participate in thefunction to celebrate diamond jubilee of Gujarat High Courtand that too in the presence of our most popular, loved,vibrant and visionary leader, prime minister Narendra Modi,''Shah said in his address.

''One of the essential features of the democraticrepublic established under the Indian Constitution is divisionof powers between Parliament, executive, and the judiciary,''the judge went on to say.

He felt proud that the Gujarat High Court has nevercrossedthe ''Lakshman Rekha'' (boundaries of power/code ofconduct) and always delivered justice, he said.

Last year, Justice Arun Mishra's fulsome praise forprime minister Modi at an event had raised eyebrows. JusticeMishra, now a retired SC judge, had described Modi as''internationally acclaimed visionary''.

In his address on Saturday, Justice Shah also said theGujarat high court was his ''karmbhoomi'' where he practiced asa lawyer for 22 years and served as a judge for 14 years.

Prime minister Modi released a commemorative stamp atthe function.

Modi also hailed the country's judiciary, saying ithas performed its duty well in safeguarding people's rights,upholding personal liberty, and also in the situations whennational interests need to be prioritized.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Neymar sick, misses PSG training ahead of Marseille game

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar missed training because of gastroenteritis and his fitness will be assessed later in the day ahead of Sundays trip to face bitter rival Marseille, the club said Saturday.French champion PSG also said that bac...

Shahid Kapoor exudes 'laid back vibes' over weekend in latest Instagram post

Channelling his weekend mood, Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor on Saturday treated fans to a winking picture. The Jab We Met star on Instagram shared a picture sporting a loosely fitted vest as he lays back on a couch and winks at his fans.Spor...

Cricket-Sydney Sixers defend Big Bash League title with 27-run win over Perth

The Sydney Sixers sealed back-to-back Big Bash League BBL titles after beating the Perth Scorchers by 27 runs in the final between the leagues two most successful teams at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. The Sixers, who were playing ...

Libya power brokers welcome accord but challenges lie ahead

Libyas parallel eastern administration on Saturday welcomed Fridays announcement of a new interim government to unite the country, but added it would only cede power if the eastern-based parliament approved. Its qualified statement of suppo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021