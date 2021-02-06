'Exercise caution' when commenting on farmers' protest: Sharad Pawar to Sachin Tendulkar

Days after Sachin Tendulkar made comments in the wake remarks of some celebrities on the protest by farmers, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday asked the former Indian skipper Sachin Tendulkar to "exercise caution while speaking about other fields". "Many people (celebrities) have reacted sharply to the stand taken by them (farmers). My suggestion to Sachin Tendulkar is he should be cautious while commenting on fields other than his domain," Pawar told reporters here.

Tendulkar had said after comments by a few international celebrities on farmers' protests that India's sovereignty cannot be compromised and external forces can be spectators but not participants "India's sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda," Tendulkar had tweeted on Wednesday.

Pawar accused the central government of trying to defame the farmers' agitation. "The Central Government is trying to defame the farmers' agitation by calling them Khalistani and terrorists. It is not a good practice to insult the 'annadata' of the nation," he said.

Pawar said if senior leaders like the Prime Minister, Defence Minister and Nitin Gadkari come forward and speak with agitating farmers, a solution can be found. "If senior leaders take initiative, farmer leaders also need to sit with them," he said.

"Since independence, it has never happened that protesters are stopped by putting nails on the streets. Earlier, people across the country were supporting protesting farmers. Now, people outside India are also showering their support to protesting farmers. The Government must introspect," he added. Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three new farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

