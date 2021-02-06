Left Menu

AIADMK minister alleges Sasikala will try to disrupt law and order in TN

Tamil Nadu's Law Minister CV Shanmugam on Saturday alleged that aides of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa--TTV Dhinakaran and VK Sasikala-- will attempt to disrupt law and order when they return to Chennai on Monday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 06-02-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 23:23 IST
AIADMK minister alleges Sasikala will try to disrupt law and order in TN
AIADMK leaders speaking to media in Chennai on Saturday. (Photp/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu's Law Minister CV Shanmugam on Saturday alleged that aides of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa--TTV Dhinakaran and VK Sasikala-- will attempt to disrupt law and order when they return to Chennai on Monday. The AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) leaders including the Ministers met the Director-General of Police JK Tripathy to submit a complaint against Dhinakaran and Sasikala. The leaders urged the police to ensure law and order in the state remains unaffected.

Days after a complaint was given to the DGP on the use of the AIADMK flag by Sasikala, party leaders including Minister for Law CV Shanmugam, Fisheries Minister Jayakumar, Electricity Minister Thangamani, Minister for Tamil Official Language Ma Foi Pandiarajan, and others visited the DGP in Chennai. Addressing reporters after submitting the complaint, CV Shanmugam said, "Dhinakaran has said that DGP or even armed forces cannot stop Sasikala from using the flag of AIADMK. Dhinakaran has given such a threatening statement to create a conflict in peaceful Tamil Nadu."

"We have learnt that Sasikala is returning on February 8 and we have no problem with that but TTV Dhinakaran had said not just DGP but even the heads of armed forces cannot stop Sasikala from using the party flag. She is the General Secretary of the AIADMK and hence she is using it," the Minister added. The Law Minister said, "The Election Commission has given a final judgment that the two leaves symbol belongs to Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam, Chief Minister and AIADMK Co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami and Presidium Chairman Madhusudanan."

Sasikala, who just completed her four-year jail term in the disproportionate assets case, is scheduled to return to Chennai from Bengaluru on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Vernadsky Research Base: Google dedicates doodle to Ukrainian Antarctic Station

Skype's latest update brings bug fixes; background blur on Android

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France reports 20,586 daily coronavirus cases

France reported 20,586 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, compared with 22,139 the previous day, health ministry data showed.The ministry reported 191 new deaths from the virus....

Rugby-Scotland end 38-year wait for Twickenham win

Scotland ended their 38-year wait for a victory at Twickenham in emphatic style on Saturday as they produced a superb performance to swamp defending champions England 11-6 on the opening day of the Six Nations Championship and claim the Cal...

Filling Ethiopia's Renaissance Dam in July threatens Sudan's security - minister

Any unilateral step by Ethiopia to fill its hydropower project, called the Renaissance Dam, in July would directly threaten Sudans national security, Sudanese Irrigation and Water Resources Minister Yasser Abbas said on Saturday. Sudan is a...

Soccer-Uruguayan player Garcia found dead, says club Godoy Cruz

South American football united on Saturday to lament the death of Uruguayan footballer Santiago Morro Garcia, which was earlier confirmed by his club Godoy Cruz in a statement. The Argentine and Uruguayan football associations, as well as S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021