Left Menu

BJP leader slams Elgar Parishad organisers for backing Usmani

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 15:07 IST
BJP leader slams Elgar Parishad organisers for backing Usmani

The Maharashtra BJP on Sunday demanded action against the organisers of the recent Elgar Parishad in Pune for ''supporting'' Sharjeel Usmani, one of the speakers at the conclave, for his ''anti-Hindu comments''.

In a tweet, state BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said the Elgar Parishad was creating divisions in society.

''By supporting Usmani's anti-Hindu comments, ElgarParishad proves what its real motives are,'' Upadhye tweeted.

The BJP leader was responding to a statement released by Elgar Parishad organisers defending Usmani.

Usmani, an alumni of the Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh, is accused of making derogatory remarks about Hinduism during an Elgar Parishad event organised in Pune on January 30.

Pune police on February 2 registered a case under section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on the ground of religion etc) against Usmani on the complaint of a BJP youth wing leader, officials had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

French coronavirus cases, hospital numbers ease

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Man United's Tuanzebe suffers more online racist abuse

Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe was subjected to racist abuse on social media once again following Saturdays 3-3 draw with Everton in the Premier League. Tuanzebe, 23, did not start the game at Old Trafford but came on as a late su...

Nitish calls Uttarakhand CM to enquire about flood situation, offers support

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumaron Sunday called his Uttarakhand counterpart Trivendra SinghRawat over phone and enquired about the flood situation in thenorthern state, an official release here said.He offered support to Rawat in this hou...

Iran's leader: US must lift sanctions before return to deal

Irans supreme leader says the US must lift all sanctions if it wants Iran to return to the nuclear deal with Western powers, state TV reported Sunday.The televised comments mark Ayatollah Ali Khameneis first since the inauguration of Presid...

Have assured Uttarakhand CM of all assistance: Jal Shakti minister

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday said that he has spoken to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and assured him of all assistance, after a massive glacial burst led to flash floods in Chamoli district.He s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021