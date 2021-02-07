BJP leader slams Elgar Parishad organisers for backing Usmani

The Maharashtra BJP on Sunday demanded action against the organisers of the recent Elgar Parishad in Pune for ''supporting'' Sharjeel Usmani, one of the speakers at the conclave, for his ''anti-Hindu comments''.

In a tweet, state BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said the Elgar Parishad was creating divisions in society.

''By supporting Usmani's anti-Hindu comments, ElgarParishad proves what its real motives are,'' Upadhye tweeted.

The BJP leader was responding to a statement released by Elgar Parishad organisers defending Usmani.

Usmani, an alumni of the Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh, is accused of making derogatory remarks about Hinduism during an Elgar Parishad event organised in Pune on January 30.

Pune police on February 2 registered a case under section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on the ground of religion etc) against Usmani on the complaint of a BJP youth wing leader, officials had said.

