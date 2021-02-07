Left Menu

Goa BJP state executive resolution condemns Oppn on infra

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 07-02-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 15:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Goa BJP state executive meet on Sunday passed a resolution welcoming the Union government's help in augmenting infrastructure and condemned opposition parties for carrying out ''false propaganda'' on the issue.

The state executive meet was addressed by Union minister Giriraj Singh, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, state incharge CT Ravi and state unit chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade.

The political resolution adopted said the opposition has been left ''red-faced' due to proactive decisions are taken by the state and Central governments.

The opposition parties were opposing infrastructure projects, including in the road, rail and power sectors, that were necessary for Goa's progress, it said.

The good showing of the BJP in the recent Zilla Parishad polls showed that majority of Goans support these projects, the resolution said.

