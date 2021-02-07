Maha MVA govt 3-wheeler pulling in different directions: Shah

Union Home Minister AmitShah on Sunday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government inMaharashtra comprising Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress is like anauto-rickshaw whose three wheels were pulling in differentdirections.

The senior BJP leader also said that ahead of the 2019Assembly elections, his party did not promise Shiv Sena - thenits alliance partner - to share the chief minister's post. ''Idon't make promises in closed rooms. Whatever I do, I do itopenly. I don't do politics in closed rooms,'' Shah said.

Speaking after inaugurating a private medical collegeat Kankavli in Sindhudurg district, Shah said, ''This (MVA) isan unholy alliance and an outcome of betraying the people'smandate which was for a BJP-Shiv Sena government led by(BJP's) Devendra Fadnavis.'' The MVA alliance is a result of the lust for power,Shah said.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena parted ways withthe BJP after the 2019 Assembly polls in over the issue ofsharing the chief ministerial post with the BJP, and laterforged an alliance with the NCP and Congress to come to power.

Thackeray had claimed that Shah, who was then BJPpresident, had assured at his 'Matoshree' bungalow in Mumbaithat the CM's post would be shared by the two parties, and theBJP reneged on the promise.

It is being claimed that the BJP broke the promise,Shah said, adding his party honours the promises it makes.

''We don't speak white lies. We are the ones who honourcommitments. In Bihar, we had said that even if the BJP getsmore seats, Nitish Kumar will continue to be the CM,'' Shahsaid.

Slamming Thackeray, Shah said the Shiv Sena leaderaddressed poll rallies with him and Prime Minister NarendraModi before the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

In the poll posters of Shiv Sena candidates, Modi'spictures were bigger than Thackeray's, Shah said. ''We soughtvotes for the BJP-Sena alliance led by Fadnavis. Why didn'tyou speak out then? You just garnered votes in Modi's name,''he added.

