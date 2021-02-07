Bengal got 'nirmamta' in Mamata's rule, people will bid good bye to TMC showing 'Ram Card': Modi

Prime Minister Narendra ModiSunday tore into the Mamata Banerjee government, alleging it''criminalised politics, institutionalised corruption andpoliticised the police''.

He insisted instead of 'mamta' (affection) peoplesuffered 'nirmamta' (cruelty) under her rule.

Addressing his first public rally in the state aheadof the assembly polls, he exuded confidence about forming thenext government, saying the TMC government committed ''severalfouls in the last 10 years and the time has come to show itthe 'Ram Card' in the assembly elections''.

Cautioning people about ''match-fixing'' between theTMC, Congress and the Left, Modi said only a BJP governmentcan free the state of ''misgovernance'' and bring about a ''realchange'' in their lives as was being experienced in Tripura.

He assailed the West Bengal government for notimplementing central schemes like Ayushman Bharat and PM KisanSamman Nidhi in the state, and asserted that once the BJPformed its government it will take a decision at the veryfirst cabinet meeting to execute all such stalled programmes.

''Bengal expected 'mamta' (affection) from MamataBanerjee but got 'nirmamta' (cruelty) in the last 10 years...

The TMC government is just a rebirth of the misrule of theLeft Front government in the state, rebirth of corruption, ofcrime and criminals, of violence and attack on democracy'' healleged.

Mocking Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for gettingangry over slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', Modi wondered whyshe remained silent when conspiracies were hatched to malignthe country.

''She gets angry when she hears slogans hailing themotherland. She gets angry when you demand your rights. Butshe remains silent when conspiracies are hatched to malign thenation,'' he said.

Modi was referring to Banerjee's refusal to deliverher speech at a function to mark the 125th birthday of WestBengal's legendary freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Boseat Kolkata's Victoria Memorial after ''Jai Shri Ram' slogansgreeted her.

''There are some conspirators who're trying to destroyIndia's image associated with tea and yoga-- made famous byiconic indians-- across the world. Has Didi spoken anythingabout these conspirators? The country will respond to suchconspiracies with all the force at its command,'' he said.

The prime minister was apparently referring to Swedishenvironmentalist Greta Thunberg's controversial 'toolkit',which she tweeted and then deleted, outlining ways in whichpeople can participate in the farmers protest.

One of the points reportedly mentioned there was to''disrupt yoga and chai image of India in general''.

Referring to the game of football, a hugely popularsport in Bengal, Modi said that the people of the state areready to show ''Ram Card'' to TMC now.

''Bengal is a state that loves football. In footballparlance, I want to say that the TMC government has committedmany fouls. From corruption, misgovernance, extortion, toattack on opposition workers. The people are ready to showthem the Ram card.

''The people of Bengal will bid Ram-Ram to TMC andchant Jai Shri Ram to welcome the BJP,'' he said, addingTrinamool Congress leaders and workers wanting to work forthe country were quitting the state's ruling party andjoining the saffron camp.

Lashing out at ''dynasty politics'' in the TMC, Modisaid the people of Bengal have decided to end ''Bua-Bhatijawad''rule in the state, without naming TMC supremo Mamata Banerjeeand nephew Abhishek.

Modi assailed the TMC government for not implementingvarious central schemes in the state.

''Under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, over 10 crore smallfarmers have received Rs 1.15 lakh crore in their accounts.

But farmers of Bengal could not because the state did notimplement it. Now that the farmers have made up their mind toteach Mamata Didi a lesson, the state government hasgrudgingly agreed to join the scheme,'' he said.

The prime minister claimed while more than 25 lakhfarmers in the state applied online to join the scheme, thenames of only 6,000 were forwarded to the Centre.

''Are farmers enemies of Mamata Didi?'' he asked.

Accusing the TMC government of siphoning off centralfunds and aid sent by the Centre in the aftermath of thedestruction caused by cyclone Amphan, he alleged it found''avenues for corruption even during tragedy. There cannot be abigger crime than this''.

The prime minister claimed foodgrains and other aidsent be the Centre during the COVID-induced lockdown did notreach the beneficiaries.

He recalled how the Calcutta High Court had tointervene and order an audit of relief funds by the CAG.

Modi alleged the Left Front, Congress and TrinamoolCongress were playing a fixed political match in the state.

''You should be wary of the hidden friends of the TMC.

The Left Front, Congress and the TMC are together in Delhi tofix their political agenda and are engaging in a shadow fightin Bengal. In Kerala, the Left and the Congress are doing thesame thing having decided to loot people alternately for fiveyears,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)