Rahul Gandhi to address farmers rallies in Rajasthan on Friday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address farmer rallies in Rajasthan on Friday.

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra said Rahul Gandhi will address farmer rallies at Pilibanga in Hanumangarh at 11 pm and Sriganganagar's Padampur at 2 pm on February 12.

On Sunday, Dotasra met party workers of both districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)