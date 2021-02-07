Govt should have fixed nails in Ladakh to stop China: Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi onSunday attacked the Modi government saying that instead offixing nails and digging the highway in Delhi to stop theprotesting farmers, it should have done the same things inLadakh to prevent the Chinese aggression.

He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listento the 'mann ki baat' of the farmers, a reference to the PM'smonthly radio address by the same name.

''Had you fixed nails in Ladakh, then the Chineseforces would not have entered India. You did not fix nails inLadakh, where 18 Indian Army personnel were killed. If you had56-inch chest, you should have taught China a lesson,'' he saidwhile addressing a rally here.

''Modiji does not utter the name of China even once. Hewould name everybody and everything, but he won't the name ofChina,'' he said.

Owaisi alleged that the three farm laws were againstthe Indian Constitution because agriculture was a statesubject and the Centre had no right to make laws on a statesubject.

He said that the farmers opposing the laws are brandedas Khalistanis, Adivasi-Dalits become Naxals, and MuslimsJihadis.

''Where is the country headed? How much hatred will youspread? I am asking you a question standing on your sarzameen(home turf). Why did Chinese forces enter India in 2020?Because China knows that people of India are not united, theyare accusing each other using Love jihad, corona jihad. Thegovernment is spreading hatred instead of uniting people,'' healleged.

The Hyderabad MP attacked the government over therising fuel prices, and said, ''A poor person's vehicle doesnot run on air or Modi's love, but on petrol and diesel.'' He also called the coronavirus-induced lockdown asunconstitutional and said that it caused 10 crore job lossesin the informal sector.

''In Gujarat, people are being threatened in the nameof GST; Hindus and Muslims are not allowed to sell property toeach other without the intervention of collector inthe nameof Disturbed Areas Act, and the state has a high number ofstunted anaemic children and women...segregation index is thehighest in Ahmedabad,'' he said.

''Modi made riverfront in Ahmedabad to show it to theworld, but did not ensure proper drinking water facilities inMuslim and Dalit localities, proper flyover that causdestraffic jam,'' he said.

Owaisi also attacked the Congress saying that had theopposition party been good, it would have defeated the BJP.

The Congress remained mum when the government shutdown schools, did not raise voice demanding drinking water andproper drainage facilities for the people, he alleged.

''You lack sense, planning, intellectual USP. You wantto counter Hindutva with Hindutva, Hindu nationalism withHindu nationalism. The AIMIM will counter Hindutva with theConstitution framed by Babasaheb Ambedkar. Hindu nationalismwill be countered with Indian nationalism,'' he said.

Owaisi's party has fielded 21 candidates for the civicpolls in Ahmedabad.

