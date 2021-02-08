Left Menu

Haiti government denounces plot to oust president, arrests over 20

Haitian authorities on Sunday arrested nearly two dozen people, including a Supreme Court judge, for their role in an alleged plot to oust President Jovenel Moise that has exacerbated political tensions in the troubled Caribbean country. Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe told a news conference at his private residence that a senior police official was also among the 23 people detained with money, guns and ammunition.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2021 03:29 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 03:26 IST
Haiti government denounces plot to oust president, arrests over 20
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@JoutheJoseph)

Haitian authorities on Sunday arrested nearly two dozen people, including a Supreme Court judge, for their role in an alleged plot to oust President Jovenel Moise that has exacerbated political tensions in the troubled Caribbean country.

Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe told a news conference at his private residence that a senior police official was also among the 23 people detained with money, guns and ammunition. "These people had contacted national palace security officials, high-ranking officers of the national palace whose mission was to arrest the president ... and also to facilitate the installation of a new president," Jouthe said, speaking alongside the minister of justice and the chief of police.

The arrests come after leading opposition figures this week announced a plan to replace Moise with a new head of state, accusing the president of being authoritarian and presiding over economic chaos in the Western hemisphere's poorest country. Earlier on Sunday, anti-government demonstrators in Port-Au-Prince clashed with police, who responded with tear gas. There were also street protests against Moise in some other towns.

The opposition plan called for members of civil society and opposition leaders to pick a new president from one of the sitting Supreme Court judges, instead of waiting for general elections scheduled for September. Moise, who has ruled by decree since mid-January, has stated he would hand over power to the winner of the elections but would not step down until his term expires in 2022.

The U.S. government on Friday urged talks to resolve the crisis while underlining "a new elected president should succeed President Moise when his term ends on February 2nd, 2022." Haiti has been badly hit by a crippling economic crisis made worse by the coronavirus pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Esports-Russell beats Albon to virtual British GP win

Williams driver George Russell chalked up a fifth successive win on Sunday in a virtual British Grand Prix that also saw a female gamer line up for the first time in an official Formula One esports race. The Briton, who had to miss last wee...

South Africa puts AstraZeneca vaccinations on hold over variant data

South Africa will put on hold use of AstraZenecas COVID-19 shot in its vaccination programme, after data showed it gave minimal protection against mild-to-moderate infection caused by the countrys dominant coronavirus variant.Health Ministe...

Haiti government denounces plot to oust president, arrests over 20

Haitian authorities on Sunday arrested nearly two dozen people, including a Supreme Court judge, for their role in an alleged plot to oust President Jovenel Moise that has exacerbated political tensions in the troubled Caribbean country.Pri...

Brazil COVID-19 cases exceed 9.5 million, death toll at 231,534

Brazil has had 26,845 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 522 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.The South American country has now registered 9,524,640 cases since the pandemic began,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021