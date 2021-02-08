Left Menu

AIMIM want to confront Hindu nationalism with Indian Constitution, nationalism says Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) want to confront Hindu nationalism "with Indian Constitution and Indian nationalism", said the party chief Asaduddin Owaisi, in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) want to confront Hindu nationalism "with Indian Constitution and Indian nationalism", said the party chief Asaduddin Owaisi, in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Addressing the public meeting here, Owaisi said the opposition party (Congress) who are calling his party a 'B team' of BJP want to counter Hindu nationalism by adopting the same ideology.

"AIMIM is accused of being a political conspirator. I say accusers are conspirators themselves. They want to counter Hindu nationalism with Hindu nationalism. We want to confront Hindutva with the Constitution, with Indian nationalism," Owaisi said. Yesterday the AIMIM supremo announced that his party will contest the municipal elections in Gujarat in alliance with the Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP), for the first time in history.

Speaking today, Owaisi said he has come in Gujarat from Hyderabad as Congress and other Opposition parties are not doing good work. "Had these people (Congress leaders) been good, Owaisi would not have come here from Hyderabad... They're afraid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh because they don't fear God but only love their lives. They are afraid of death... Members of AIMIM are scared of only Allah," he added.

The six cities in Gujarat are going to have civic body election-- Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar--on February 21. (ANI)

