Left Menu

PM appeals to farmers to end agitation against farm laws

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 13:12 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 13:12 IST
PM appeals to farmers to end agitation against farm laws

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appealed to protesting farmers to end their agitation against the new farm laws even as he questioned opposition parties for their sudden ''U-turn'' on the agriculture sector reforms.

The prime minister also hit out at those behind the protests, saying a new ''breed'' of agitators called ''andolan jeevi'' has emerged in the country who cannot live without an agitation and the nation should guard against them.

He also said a new FDI (Foreign Destructive Ideology) has come up in the nation and ''we need to be more aware to save the country from such ideology''.

''I invite you to come forward and solve the problems of agriculture sector by making those protesting against the laws understand the reforms...Let's move forward together,'' he said.

He said the agriculture minister has been holding constant dialogue with farmers and has held several meetings with them and there is no tension yet, as both sides are trying to understand each other.

''We urge those sitting on the agitation that even though it is their right to agitate, the manner in which the old people are sitting there, is not right. They (agitators) should be taken back. They should end the agitation and we will together find a solution as all doors are open for dialogue. From this House, I again invite them for dialogue,'' he said while appealing to farmers to end their agitation.

''We should move forward and not take the country behind. All the opposition and the government, protesters should give these reforms a chance and see if this change helps them. We are ready to remove shortcomings.

''I assure you that Mandis will be modernised. Not just this, MSP was there, it is there and will remain. Cheap ration given to over 80 crore people will continue. Please do not try to spread misinformation. We also need to strengthen means to increase the incomes of farmers,'' he also said.

The prime minister admitted that there were problems in the agriculture sector and said everyone together has to find a solution to them. ''I feel time cannot wait. Every law requires reforms as we are not ones living in a static state. We should all move together with good reforms,'' he said.

He noted that if ''we delay the reforms further, while sticking to our political preferences, we will usher the farmers towards darkness and we have to worry about it''.

Modi also stressed that India is very proud of the contribution of Sikhs and the language used by some for them will not benefit the country. He alleged that some people are also trying to defame Sikhs.

''This is a community that has done so much for the nation. The country takes pride in the contribution of Sikhs, but some people are trying to defame them. The words and blessings of the Guru Sahibs are precious. The language used by some for them will not benefit the country,'' he said, replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Rajya Sabha.

On the farm sector and the ongoing protest, Modi said, ''MSP was there. MSP is there. MSP will remain in the future. Affordable ration for the poor will continue. Mandis will be modernised''.

He quoted former prime minister Manmohan Singh on the need for reforms in the farm sector and said the Congress should take pride that Modi had to do what the former prime minister wanted.

Modi said since 2014 his government has initiated changes in the agriculture sector aimed at empowering farmers.

The crop insurance scheme was changed to make it more farmer friendly. The PM-KISAN scheme was also brought in, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rafale induction ceremony cost exchequer over Rs 41 lakh: Defence Minister

The induction ceremony of the first five Rafale jets at the Ambala Air Force base on September 10 last cost the exchequer a little over of Rs 41 lakh including Rs 9.18 lakh GST, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Rajya Sabha on Monday.T...

Man held for murder in Delhi

A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a person following a quarrel between them after they drank together, police said on Monday.The accused, Bala Sahni, allegedly stabbed Subhash Chandra 35 to death on January 28 after a qua...

Vaccine shock: South Africa halts Astra shot on fears it does not stop mild illness

South Africa halted the rollout of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccinations after data showed it gave minimal protection against mild infection from one variant, stoking fears of a much longer cat-and-mouse battle with the pathogen.The novel coro...

Monika Halan's 'Baat Paise Ki' is must-read to grow money

Monika Halans new book Baat Paise Ki Mehnat ki Kamai se Karaye Mehnat is a must-read for all as it talks about various aspects of managing personal finance. The author shows a way to attain financial security in the Indian context. It does ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021