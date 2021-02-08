Goa has suffered due to 'andolan jeevis', says CM Sawant

Hours after Prime MinisterNarendra Modi on Monday told the Rajya Sabha that the countrywas witnessing a ''breed'' of compulsive agitators, or ''adolanjeevi'', Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said his coastalstate was also suffering due to such elements.

In a tweet, Sawant said ''PM Shri @NarendraModi ji hascorrectly said we need to be aware of the #andolanjivi and becautioned about the new #FDI. Goa has also suffered from asimilar design''.

While Sawant did not specify who he was talking about,it was possibly a reference to protests against rail trackdoubling, highway expansion and power transmission line layingprojects in Goa over the past few weeks.

