Left Menu

Don't link farmers' agitation with one religion or community: Sukhbir Singh Badal to PM Modi

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to link the farmers' agitation with any one religion or community and said farmers from Uttar Pradesh to Kerala were united on one platform against the three agricultural laws.

ANI | Fazilka (Punjab) | Updated: 08-02-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 19:11 IST
Don't link farmers' agitation with one religion or community: Sukhbir Singh Badal to PM Modi
Shiromani Akali Dal President, Sukhbir Singh Badal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to link the farmers' agitation with any one religion or community and said farmers from Uttar Pradesh to Kerala were united on one platform against the three agricultural laws. Speaking to the reporters after addressing ward-level meetings in connection with the forthcoming municipal elections, the SAD President appealed to the Prime Minister to talk on the agenda and focus on giving justice to farmers instead of linking the agitation with any one community.

"We should all be clear that the farmer is fighting for the welfare of the 'anna daata' at large and we should not try to divide this struggle by trying to limit it to one religion or community. This will not serve any purpose except alienating the government amongst the farming community," Badal said, according to a release issued by the SAD. Many farmers, mainly from Punjab, are protesting for over 70 days on the borders of Delhi against the three newly enacted farm laws.

India is very proud of the contribution of Sikhs towards nation-building, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha on Monday while replying to the motion of thanks on President's address. "This country is proud of every Sikh. What have they not done for this country? Whatever respect we give them will always be less. I have been fortunate to spend crucial years of my life in Punjab. The language used by some against them and the attempt to mislead them will never benefit the nation," said the Prime Minister.

Badal also condemned the state police for not proceeding against Gidderbaha legislator Amarinder Singh Raja Warring even after it was clearly mentioned in the suicide note of contractor Karan Kataria that Raja Warring and the latter's brother in law Dimpy Vinayak were both demanding money from the contractor, read the release. "It was shocking that even after the death of the contractor who shot himself and his family members the police was not booking Raja Warring in the case. SAD will provide all necessary assistance to the victim's family and ensure justice is done in the matter", he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi CM's daughter duped of Rs 34,000 on e-commerce platform: Police

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals daughter Harshita has allegedly been duped of Rs 34,000 by a man, who approached her as a buyer on an e-commerce platform, where she had put up a sofa on sale, police said on Monday.An FIR under the rel...

Cong's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleges 'forces within govt' behind Red Fort incident, demands JPC probe

The Congress on Monday alleged in Lok Sabha that the government had sent vandals to Red Fort to desecrate the monument and defame the ongoing farmers agitation, and demanded that a JPC probe be held to uncover the big conspiracy.Participati...

HC stays direction to maintain status quo on Future-Reliance deal

The Delhi High Court on Monday stayed its single judge direction to Future Retail Ltd FRL and various statutory authorities to maintain status quo with regard to the Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail.A bench of Chief Justice D N Pat...

UK, EU need a reset after threat to N.Ireland trade, says UK's Gove

Britain and the European Union need a reset after a threat by the bloc to bypass safeguards to ensure no return to a hard border between the British province of Northern Ireland and Ireland eroded trust, minister Michael Gove said on Monday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021