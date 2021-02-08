Left Menu

One in six Russians more negative on Putin after Navalny palace video - poll

One in six Russian adults takes a dimmer view of President Vladimir Putin after watching a video investigation by jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny that links a luxury palace to the Russian leader, an opinion poll indicated on Monday. The video, which focuses on a sprawling palace in southern Russia that boasts its own theatre, ice-hockey stadium, and casino, has clocked up 110 million views on YouTube since it was released on Jan. 19 and has been used by Navalny's allies to encourage people to take part in anti-Kremlin protests.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-02-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 20:07 IST
One in six Russians more negative on Putin after Navalny palace video - poll
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

One in six Russian adults takes a dimmer view of President Vladimir Putin after watching a video investigation by jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny that links a luxury palace to the Russian leader, an opinion poll indicated on Monday.

The video, which focuses on a sprawling palace in southern Russia that boasts its own theatre, ice-hockey stadium, and casino, has clocked up 110 million views on YouTube since it was released on Jan. 19 and has been used by Navalny's allies to encourage people to take part in anti-Kremlin protests. Businessman Arkady Rotenberg, Putin's former judo partner, said the palace was his after Putin told students that the palace did not belong to him or his family.

A poll released on Monday by the Levada Center, which is not affiliated with the authorities, found 26% of adult Russians - or one in four - had watched Navalny's investigation, while 31% had not heard of it. Seventeen percent of those surveyed said their opinion of Putin had changed for the worse after watching it, though 77% said their view of him had not altered.

The same poll, part of which was released last Thursday, had Putin's approval rating holding steady at 64%. Russians were split on the veracity of the palace allegations, Monday's findings showed. One third said they were sure they were not true, 38% said it looked like they were true but it was hard to evaluate, and 17% said they were sure they were true.

Leonid Volkov, a Navalny ally, hailed the findings. "When people watch, it works," Volkov wrote on Twitter. "17% of those who watched it saying they took a more negative view of Putin is a lot. We are talking about millions of people. It's a battle - in a direct sense - for Russians' minds."

The Kremlin has dismissed the video as nonsense and as part of a scam to get people to make donations to Navalny's allies. Navalny was jailed this month over parole allegations he denied in a criminal case he said was trumped up to stymie his political ambitions.

Navalny allies have put anti-Kremlin protests on hold for now until warmer weather and say they are focused on trying to achieve a breakthrough at parliamentary elections in the autumn. The Levada poll, conducted among 1,616 adults across the country, was carried out from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Service complaints by bank customers rise 57 pc to over 3 lakh: RBI report

Consumer complaints about banking services jumped 57 per cent to 3.08 lakh for the year to June 30, 2020, the Reserve Bank said on Monday. In its annual report on Ombudsman Schemes, the central bank said over a fifth of the complaints were ...

'People die at home': Tigray medical services struggle after turmoil of war

A diabetic mother died as her daughter searched the capital of Ethiopias northern Tigray region for insulin. Women gave birth unattended in the dark because their hospital had no electricity or staff at night.Accounts from residents, medica...

6,126 more birds die in Maharashtra; samples sent for testing

Maharashtra has reported the deathof 6,126more birds,most of them hens, and their samples arebeing sent for avian influenza testing, the state governmentsaid on Monday.According to an official statement here, 6,119 ofthese birds, whose deat...

Motor tracing-Mercedes open on Hamilton's future after 2021, says Wolff

Mercedes said they never doubted seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton would race on for them this year but recognised the future beyond that remained uncertain.The sports dominant team announced on Monday a one-year extensi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021