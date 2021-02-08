Ruling Cong ‘misusing' power to influence municipal body polls: AAP

Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-02-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 21:00 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party Monday slammed the ruling Congress, accusing it of misusing the government machinery to influence the February 14 municipal polls in Punjab. AAP Punjab in-charge Jarnail Singh alleged his party candidates were ''bullied'' at the behest of Congress leaders.

''The misuse of power by the ruling party was reprehensible and oppressive,'' he said in a statement here.

AAP candidates from Zira, Jalalabad, Sunam, Ferozepur, Fazilka and Jagraon had to face harassment and assault, he alleged.

He further alleged several incidents in various districts across the state were reported in which the ruling party ''committed blatant hooliganism, intimidated and prevented'' AAP candidates from filing their nomination papers, thus ''violating'' the democratic values.

He also raised questions over the law and order situation, alleging the safety of candidates was at risk.

Singh alleged that Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had turned a blind eye to the ''worsening'' law and order situation.

The AAP leader demanded the State Election Commission to deploy paramilitary forces to ensure free and fair elections.

Elections to the eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in the state will be held on February 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

