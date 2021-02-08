Guj polls: BJP MLA threatens reporters over son's nomination

A BJP MLA in Gujarat on Mondaythreatened to ''finish off'' reporters when they sought hisreaction on whether his son, who had filed nomination papersfor upcoming elections to Vadodara municipal corporation, hasthree children which is the violation of poll norms.

The nomination of Deepak Shrivastav, son of the MLAMadhu Shrivastav, was finally rejected on Monday evening overthe issue of the number of children, a poll official said.

Deepak Shrivastav had filed the nomination papers asan Independent candidate from Waghodia ward in Vadodara city,after he was refused a ticket by the BJP.

''Nomination of Deepak Shrivastav was declared invalidover the issue of the number of children,'' said Vadodara'sassistant returning officer MS Solanki without elaborating.

BJP candidate Ashish Joshi had raised objection toDeepak Shrivastav's nomination before the returning officer,claiming the MLA's son had three biological children but heshowed having only two children in his nomination form.

The Gujarat Local Authorities (Amendment) Act, 2005,prescribes disqualification as well as rejection of nominationforms for local body elections if a candidate has more thantwo children.

''If you again tell me that my son has three children,then I will sue you. He has only two children and not three.

He had one child when he won an election for the second time,and now he has two children,'' MLA Shrivastav told reportershours before his son's nomination was declared invalid.

''He does not have three children. Bring me the proofif you have. Think before you talk....Better do not ask thisquestion, otherwise I will not even let you stand here. Becareful...Do not ask anything, otherwise I will finish youhere. I will ask somebody to finish you off, so be careful,''the MLA told reporters.

He said his son had submitted proof to back his claim.

Deepak Shrivastav was denied ticket as the ruling BJPhad decided against fielding relatives of the party leadersfor the civic elections.

The MLA had earlier expressed his displeasure over theBJP's decision to not give the ticket to his son.

The BJP had also declared that it will not givetickets to candidates above the age of 60 years and those whohave completed three terms as councillors.

Elections to six municipal corporations, includingVadodara, are scheduled to be held on February 21.

