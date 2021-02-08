Bengal will be future global investment destination, says Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced a slew of infrastructure development projects and said the state will move forward and the world will come here.ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 08-02-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 23:58 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced a slew of infrastructure development projects and said the state will move forward and the world will come here. Inaugurating a programme of state youth and sports department, she said Bengal will be a destination for investment in the coming days.
"In the coming days, Bengal will be the destination for investment and employment opportunities. Bengal will move forward, the entire world will come here," Banerjee said. She also made a veiled attack at BJP.
"Those who come here and speak lies should aware of the facts and figures already mentioned in the Government of India records. Joblessness in the country has increased by 40 per cent, while in West Bengal, poverty has plunged by 40 per cent," she said. The Chief Minister announced several infrastructure development projects in the state including a pharmaceutical park in South 24 Parganas, an industrial park at Budge Budge, a mega industrial park in Cooch Behar and the fourth phase of Barjora Industrial Park in Bankura.
Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are slated to take place this year. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
