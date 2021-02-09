Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Impeachment expert says Trump's lawyers distorted his work 'quite badly'

A U.S. law professor who studies impeachment says former President Donald Trump's lawyers misrepresented his research in a brief laying out arguments they will make at his U.S. Senate impeachment trial that starts on Tuesday. Michigan State University law professor Brian Kalt, a leading impeachment scholar, told Reuters in an email on Monday that his research was "definitely not" accurately described in the 78-page document. Chicago's return to classrooms takes step forward, while Philadelphia turns to mediator

Chicago's teachers union on Monday was reviewing a compromise plan on COVID-19 safety proposed by the school district that could allow in-person classes to resume this week, as Philadelphia agreed to let a mediator decide when classrooms could safely reopen. The Chicago Teachers Union's leadership is expected to decide on Monday night whether to send the plan to its 28,000 rank and file members for a vote on Tuesday. Cuomo unveils plan to revive New York City arts, moves up indoor dining reopening

A legal scholar cited by Donald Trump's lawyers in arguing that it is unconstitutional to have an impeachment trial for a former president said Trump's defense team misrepresented his work "quite badly." Michigan State University law professor Brian Kalt told Reuters in an email that his research was "definitely not" accurately described in a 78-page document filed by Trump's lawyers on Monday, the day before his second impeachment trial begins. U.S. Justice Dept. drops challenge to California state net neutrality law

The U.S. Justice Department on Monday withdrew its Trump-era legal challenge to California's state net neutrality law aimed at protecting the open internet. Under then-President Donald Trump, the Justice Department in 2018 argued that federal law preempted the state statute prohibiting internet service providers from blocking or throttling traffic, or offering paid fast lanes. Georgia Secretary of State’s office launches probe into Trump

The Georgia Secretary of State’s office opened an investigation on Monday into former U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 election results, an official in the office told Reuters. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office had faced calls to open a probe after Trump was recorded in a Jan. 2 phone call pressuring Raffensperger to overturn the state’s election results based on unfounded voter fraud claims. Hackers try to contaminate Florida town's water supply through computer breach

Hackers broke into the computer system of a facility that treats water for about 15,000 people near Tampa, Florida and sought to add a dangerous level of additive to the water supply, the Pinellas County Sheriff said on Monday. The attempt on Friday was thwarted. The hackers remotely gained access to a software program, named TeamViewer, on the computer of an employee at the facility for the town of Oldsmar to gain control of other systems, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said in an interview. U.S. transportation chief will quarantine for 14 days after agent tests positive

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will quarantine for 14 days after a member of his security detail tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the department said. The department said Buttigieg underwent routine PCR testing for COVID-19 earlier on Monday and COVID-19 was not detected, nor has he showed any symptoms. Ex-Trump aide Manafort cannot be prosecuted in NY following pardon

New York state's highest court has rejected the Manhattan district attorney's effort to prosecute Paul Manafort, the onetime campaign chairman for former U.S. President Donald Trump. The decision by the Court of Appeals ends Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance's attempt to pursue Manafort on 16 felony charges, including mortgage fraud, that were similar to crimes for which Manafort had been convicted in federal court and pardoned by Trump. Exclusive: Congressional Democrats set to back more than $50 billion for transportation sector

Democrats in the U.S. Congress are to release a sweeping plan on Monday to provide more than $50 billion in additional assistance to U.S. airlines, transit systems, airports and passenger railroad Amtrak and create a $3 billion program to assist aviation manufacturers with payroll costs, according to documents seen by Reuters and sources briefed on the matter. The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief proposal will provide $30 billion to transit agencies, $14 billion for passenger airlines, $8 billion to U.S. airports, $1 billion for airline contractors and $1.5 billion to Amtrak, the draft legislation says. U.S. House committees are set to vote on the legislation on Wednesday.

