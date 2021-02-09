BJP MP gives zero hour notice in RS for use of Hindi, other languages in SC, HCs
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Harnath Singh Yadav on Tuesday gave a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'use of Hindi and other languages in Supreme Court and High Courts'.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 10:08 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Harnath Singh Yadav on Tuesday gave a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'use of Hindi and other languages in Supreme Court and High Courts'. During zero hour, parliamentarians can raise issues of urgent public importance.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday replied to the Motion of Thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind's address in Rajya Sabha. The Upper House on Monday also passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021.
The new bill is aimed to merge the Jammu and Kashmir cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officers with that of the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territory (AGMUT). (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Israeli PM Netanyahu greets "great friend" Narendra Modi on 72nd Republic Day
Some talked of 70-80 crore infections, over 20 lakh deaths; but India did not let disappointment get better of it: PM Narendra Modi.
Opposition can raise issues during debate on motion of thanks on President's address to joint sitting of Parliament: Union minister Joshi.
Budget for MSME sector more than doubled to boost its growth and create more employment opportunities: PM Narendra Modi.
Budget will bring several positive changes for individuals, investors, industry and infrastructure sector: PM Narendra Modi.