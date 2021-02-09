Left Menu

Jharkhand govt will provide help to people of state trapped in Uttarakhand disaster: CM

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 09-02-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 12:53 IST
Jharkhand government will provideall kind of help to the people of the state trapped in theglacier disaster in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Hemant Sorenhas said.

He said the Jharkhand government's Labour Departmenthas opened a control room to help the people of the statetrapped in the natural disaster in Uttarakhand.

''Those trapped in the disaster, please contact thehelpline numbers issued by the State Control Room of theDepartment of Labour. The state government will provide allpossible help,'' Soren tweeted in Hindi.

The helpline numbers are - 06512490055, 06512490083,06512490037, 06512490058, 06512490052, 06512490125.

Those affected can also send WhatsApp messages to gethelp from the Jharkhand government at the following numbers -9470132591, 9431336427, 9431336398, 9431336472, 9431336432.

Meanwhile, a report from Lohardaga district said ninepersons of the district working in power projects inUttarakhand could not be contacted by their family membersafter the disaster struck Chamoli district.

The family members of the nine persons said they hadlast spoken to them on Sunday morning before the disasterstruck.

District officials said they are trying to contactUttarakhand government officials to get news about the ninepersons from Lohardaga district.

