Teary-eyed PM Modi recalls contribution of Ghulam Nabi Azad to country, politics

Rajya Sabha witnessed emotional scenes on Tuesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the contribution of Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to the country, the House and also his party.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 12:54 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad . Image Credit: ANI

Rajya Sabha witnessed emotional scenes on Tuesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the contribution of Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to the country, the House and also his party. An emotional Prime Minister Modi bid adieu to Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is retiring from the House and recalled his long association with the senior leader.

Lauding the senior Congress leader's contribution to the causes dear to him, the Prime Minister said, "The person who will replace Ghulam Nabi ji (as Leader of Opposition) will have difficulty matching his work because he was not only concerned about his party but also about the country and the House." Almost teary-eyed, the Prime Minister recalled an incident where Azad's personal intervention led to the return of survivors and corpses of Gujarat residents who had faced a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

"I will never forget Shri Azad's and Shri Pranab Mukherjee's efforts when people from Gujarat were stuck in Kashmir due to a terror attack. Ghulam Nabi Ji was constantly following up, he sounded as concerned as if those stuck were his own family members," the Prime Minister said, while members of the House listened intently. Recalling another incident of Azad's concern for the nation during the times of the pandemic, the Prime Minister said, "During this pandemic, Ghulam Nabi ji called and asked me to hold a meeting of all party leaders. I was pleased to receive a nice suggestion that I followed."

"Posts come, high offices come, power comes and how to handle these, one must learn from Ghulam Nabi Azad Ji. I would consider him a true friend," he added. Meanwhile, Union Minister and RPI leader Ramdas Athawale also lauded the contribution of the retiring Congress leader.

"You should return to the House. If Congress doesn't bring you back, then, we are ready to do it. This House needs you," said Ramdas Athawale. Later today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will apprise the Rajya Sabha about the ongoing rescue operations in Uttarakhand in the wake of glacier burst.

During 'Zero Hour' on the Uttarakhand glacier burst, Rajya Sabah Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said that he will ask the Home Minister to apprise the House of the situation. (ANI)

