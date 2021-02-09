Left Menu

Uzbekistan moves election date to October

Uzbek senators, who approved the law last week, said the new move would also make it more convenient for foreign observers, especially westerners, as Uzbekistan used to hold elections on Christmas Day. December elections also led to delays in post-election political activity, including the adoption of state programmes and other reforms, deputies said.

Reuters | Tashkent | Updated: 09-02-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 14:16 IST
Uzbekistan moves election date to October

Uzbekistan's president signed a constitutional amendment on Tuesday to move the date of presidential and other elections in the Central Asian nation to October from the colder month of December. The country's next presidential, parliamentary and local elections will now be held on "the first Sunday of the third decade of October", which means Oct. 24 for this year's presidential election.

Elections on chilly December days caused problems for voters and the authorities as the country faces gas and electricity shortages every winter which anger the population. Last December people blocked main roads in several locations across the country in protest. Uzbek senators, who approved the law last week, said the new move would also make it more convenient for foreign observers, especially westerners, as Uzbekistan used to hold elections on Christmas Day.

December elections also led to delays in post-election political activity, including the adoption of state programmes and other reforms, deputies said. Uzbekistan holds presidential elections every five years and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who came to power following the death of his authoritarian predecessor in September 2016, was elected president in December of the same year.

Mirziyoyev, who has launched wide-ranging economic reforms and worked to improve previously strained ties with the West, is yet to say whether he plans to run for a second term, but most observers expect him to do so as a clear favourite.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NMIMS signs MoU with LivNSense Technologies to set up a joint AI Center of Excellence & Research

- Research centre to foster industry-academia collaboration to develop AI-driven solutions in manufacturingMUMBAI, India, Feb. 9, 2021 PRNewswire -- SVKMs NMIMS, a globally reputed university with over four decades of academic legacy in Ind...

Taiwan says ties with US strong amid threats from China

As the US Navy asserts its presence in the South China Sea, Taiwans leader says its ties with Washington remain solid over the transition from the Trump to the Biden administration. President Tsai Ing-wen said Tuesday that US military suppo...

IIT Kharagpur researchers develop solar-powered pest control system for smaller agricultural fields

A team of researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology IIT Kharagpur has developed an energy-efficient pest controlling device for smaller agricultural tracts owned by marginal farmers.The team has built a self-propelled boom-type spra...

Imran Khan's party allowed paid employees to receive funds, reveals document

In a watershed development in foreign funding case on Tuesday, a documented list revealed that Imran Khans party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf PTI employees were authorised to receive party donations from within and outside Pakistan, reported Da...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021