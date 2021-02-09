Senior JD(S) MLC Basavaraj Horatti elected K'taka Legislative Council Chairman

Senior JD(S) MLC Basavaraj Horattiwas on Tuesday elected as the Chairman of the KarnatakaLegislative Council, amid protests by Congress over thepassage of ''anti cow slaughterbill'' in the House.

Horatti, a seven time MLC, who represents Karnataka westteachers constituency, was declared ''unanimously'' elected, asthe opposition Congress that was protesting from the well ofthe house, did not propose the name of its candidate NaseerAhmed, during the election process.

Horatti(74) armed with Bachelor of Arts and Master ofPhysical Education qualification, began his career as aphysical education teacher in Hubballi.

He has been a member of the Council for nearly 40 yearsnow, starting from 1980.

He had served as the Chairman (acting) of the Councilfrom June 22 to December 12, 2018.

As the House met for the day, Congress legislatorstrooped into the well of the House against the passage of theKarnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of CattleBill in the council in a ''hurry'' through a voice vote, andalleged that it was despite them demanding for division ofvotes.

Raising the issue as Deputy Chairman M K Pranesh wasabout to start today's business, Congress MLC Naseer Ahmedsaid the passage of the bill on Monday despite us seeking fordivision was against the rules.

Several Congress MLCs including M Narayanaswamy, B KHariprasad too joined, insisting that they sought fordivision, and demanded a ruling from the Chair.

However, defending the passageof the bill, Home, Law andParliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai said it waspassed as per rules and no one sought a division, as hepointed out that all Congress MLCs were in the well when thebill was getting passed.

''There is nothing in the records too.'' The Deputy Chairman said he will get the records andexamine them, as he asked Congress legislators to go back totheir seats and allow the House to function and cooperateduring the Chairman election process.

Despite this, Congress MLCs insisted that the Chairexamine the CCTV and television camera footage first andadjourn the house for some time.

''First a ruling should be given on this, subsequently theChairman election can be taken up,'' Narayanaswamy said.

As the Congress MLCs continued with their protest fromthe well, the Deputy Chairman took up the Chairman's electionprocess.

After JD(S) MLCs proposed Horatti's name for the Chairmanpost, Congress legislators did not turn up at their seats topropose their candidate Naseer Ahmed's name.

Following this the Deputy Chairman declared thatBasavaraj Horatti has been elected as the Chairman of theLegislative Council ''unanimously''.

Both Horatti, supported by JD(S) and BJP, and Congress'Naseer Ahmed had filed their nominations on Monday.

The election was necessitated following the resignationof Congress'K Prathapachandra Shetty as the Chairman onFebruary 4 to preempt a no-confidence motion against him bythe ruling BJP, and JD(S) extending support to it.

Horratti's election was certain as BJP and JD(S) hadjoined hands for the Council Chairman and Deputy Chairmanpost.

As per the arrangement BJP MLC M K Pranesh was on January29 elected as the Deputy Chairman with the backing of JD(S),and now the ruling party returned the favour by supporting theregional party nominee, Horatti.

According to JD(S) sources, party supremo H D Deve Gowdahad earlier even spoken to BJP national President JP Naddaseeking support for Horatti.

BJP sources said the party agreed to support Horatti asChairman instead of seeking the post for itself in return forJD(S)' support in its move to oust Shetty and passage ofcertain key bills.

The earlier move by both parties in December to removeCongress' Shetty as Chairman was not successful as theirnotice of no-confidence was rejected on technical grounds.

The House had witnessed high drama that day with theBJP-JD(S) and Congress members hurling abuses and pushing eachother.

Amid the ruckus on December 15, the then Deputy ChairmanDharme Gowda, who is now no more, was even pulled down fromthe Chair.

Currently the ruling BJP is the single largest party inthe Council with 31 seats, followed by Congress with 29, JD(S)13 (including Horatti), one independent and one vacant (due todeath of Dharme Gowda). PTI KSUROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)