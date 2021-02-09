Video of MP Cong workers taking oath on Holy Quran surfaces on social media, party denies charge

A video of Congress Party's Indore President Vinay Bakliwal surfaced on social media in which he was seen administering oath to Muslim party workers supposedly on the Holy Quran. The video was purportedly shot on February 1.

Responding to the allegations, the party's state spokesperson Dr Amin-ul Khan Suri on Monday said "It is very common to take such an oath. This video is of the party workers present at a conference where all the five possible councillor candidates were present. Bakliwal made them take the oath that whoever gets the ticket amongst them; the other four will help him whole-heartedly. They will work towards making the party victorious." Suri further said the BJP is spreading rumours that the oath was taken on the Holy Quran. "The BJP always tries to link religion with politics. Holy Quran was not there at the conference. Bakliwal just took the promise from workers for their loyalty," he added.

Vinay Bakliwal had organised a conference with party workers of ward number 2 in Indore's Chandan Nagar area on February 1 where all potential councillor candidates were in attendance. In the presence of Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla at the conference, Bakliwal made the possible Muslim candidates vow that they will remain committed towards the party despite whoever is selected for the candidature.

"I take an oath that I believe in the policies of the Congress party, and swear by Holy Quran that I will work with honesty for whoever gets the councillor's ticket by the Congress party as well as for the Mayor Candidate Sanjay Shukla, and (work to) get the victory with a huge majority," vowed the Congress party workers at the conference on February 1. (ANI)

