Senior officers in J&K admin, police helping BJP violate people's mandate: Mehbooba

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-02-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 15:13 IST
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti alleged on Tuesday that senior officers in the administration and police are helping the BJP in violating the people's mandate in the elections to the posts of chairpersons of the district development councils (DDCs).

''So much for Vajpayee ji's vision of insaniyat, Kashmiriyat & jamhuriyat. Not surprised at all by recent DDC Chairmanship results. Two months were given to buy & intimidate the DDC members,'' Mufti wrote on Twitter, referring to a slogan coined by former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had already murdered ''insaniyat'' (humanity) and ''Kashmiriyat'' by scrapping Article 370 of the Constitution in August 2019 and now, by ''manipulating the DDC election results'', it has put ''the final nail in the coffin'' of democracy.

''Disgusting that senior officers in admin & police have taken it upon themselves to violate the mandate of people. By scrapping Article 370, BJP had already murdered insaniyat & Kashmiriyat. Now by manipulating DDC results, they've put the final nail in the coffin of Jamhuriyat,'' she said in another tweet.

Mehbooba's tweets came after the National Conference (NC) also accused the BJP and the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, led by former finance minister Altaf Bukhari, of ''undermining'' democracy by ''resorting to illicit means'' to capture power in the DDC polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

