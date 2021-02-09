JP Nadda flags off 'Parivartan Yatra' in West Bengal's Birbhum, says CM Mamata exploited state
Bharatiya Janata Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday flagged off a 'Parivartan Yatra' in poll-bound West Bengal from Chillar Math in Birbhum.ANI | Birbhum (West Bengal) | Updated: 09-02-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 15:57 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday flagged off a 'Parivartan Yatra' in poll-bound West Bengal from Chillar Math in Birbhum. Speaking on the occasion he said, "The Bengal which was known for its culture, development, and for showing the direction to the country has been exploited through corruption by Mamata's government."
"So, BJP decided to start 'Parivartan Yatra' to bring in the real change," said Nadda while addressing the rally in Birbhum. Nadda also offered prayers at the Tarapith temple in Birbhum.
The BJP is organising parivartan yatras in West Bengal as part of its efforts to oust the Trinamool Congress government. The first yatra was launched by Nadda from Nabadwip in Nadia district on Saturday.
Assembly polls are likely to be held in West Bengal in April-May this year. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi has ensured 'heroes' from diverse walks of life are honoured: BJP chief Nadda
COVID failed to stop India's upsurge, FDI grew in double digits in 2020: Nadda
Modi govt brought Northeast into mainstream of development: Nadda
Nadda to embark on 2-day visit to Tamil Nadu ahead of Assembly polls
Nadda claims to win 23 plus Assembly seats in Puducherry