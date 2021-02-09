Left Menu

Pay special attention to J-K's development, PDP leader appeals to PM Modi

People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Nazir Ahmed Laway on Tuesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give special attention to the development of the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 16:05 IST
Pay special attention to J-K's development, PDP leader appeals to PM Modi
People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Nazir Ahmed Laway in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Image Credit: ANI

People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Nazir Ahmed Laway on Tuesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give special attention to the development of the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir. "Jammu and Kashmir needs development. I appeal to the Prime Minister to give it special attention," said Laway during his farewell speech in Rajya Sabha.

He further said that the condition in the UT has changed phenomenally during the past 6 years. "Our wounds are deep. This parliament gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir through Article 370 and 35-A. I made efforts for the retention of these articles." Laway added that the parliamentarians of India have sympathy for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. "Whenever I opposed any issue, friendly parliamentary asked me whether I needed help."

He said that the sole source of income in the UT was the tourism sector, which has also now finished. He asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to adopt the UT. Laway said that the valley needs human as well as resource development.

"It is the responsibility of all parliamentarians to talk on the Jammu and Kashmir issue. You have to raise our voice and discuss how the problems in the UT must be solved," he added. The tenures of four Rajya Sabha MPs from Jammu and Kashmir--Ghulam Nabi Azad (Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha), Shamsher Singh (BJP), and Nazir Ahmed Laway and Mohammad Fayaz (both from PDP)--are ending this week. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary to start vaccinations with Russian COVID-19 shot

Hungary will start vaccinating people suffering no chronic diseases with Russias Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine soon, surgeon general Cecilia Muller told a briefing on Tuesday, becoming the first European Union country to use it.Muller said the f...

Atulya Unveils 100 per cent natural healthcare and wellness products in India

New Delhi India, February 9 ANINewsVoir Committed to finding new ways to make lives better, Beacon Bio Life Sciences Private Limited Beacon Bio has launched its highly anticipated brand Atulya. A science-based, problem-solving, head-to-heel...

UPSC civil service: Not in favour of granting relaxation in age limit, Centre tells SC

The Centre Tuesday told the Supreme Court that it is against granting one-time relaxation on age limit to UPSC civil service aspirants, including those who had exhausted their last attempt in 2020 exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic and would g...

NutriBears' Gummies makes its digital debut and moms can't stop raving about it

Bangalore Karnataka India, February 9 ANIBusinessWire India NutriBears Gummies is a brand that has been present in the Indian market since 2012. It was the first of its kind to be launched in India, and the products have gone through extens...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021