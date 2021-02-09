Kerala govt will discuss Sabarimala issue with all sections of society: M A Baby

Senior CPI(M) leader M ABaby on Tuesday said the Kerala government will discuss withall stakeholders the implementation of Supreme Court's finalorder on the issue of entry of women into Sabarimala temple.

Dubbing as 'foolish' the announcement made by theCongress to bring a new law, banning unauthorised entry intothe famous temple, if the party comes to power in the state,Baby said the matter was still under the consideration of thetop court.

''A larger bench of the Supreme Court is considering thereview petitions in the Sabarimala issue. It seems like thecourt will examine the matters related to Article 25 of theconstitution.

As the Court is all set to examine theissues related toArticle 25 and the rights and limitations of the state,central governments over religiousbeliefs, it's foolish tosay that a state legislation will be enacted in the matter,''the politbureau member of the Left party told media here.

Senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan hadsaid the national party will bring a new law in the statebanning unauthorised entry into Sabarimala temple inconsultation with the Tantri, if it comes to power.

Recalling that three BJP activistsmovedthe Apex courtseeking women's entry into the Sabarimala shrine, Baby said,''Once the Supreme Court pronounces a final judgement onSabarimala, the LDF will discuss with all the sections of thesociety on the implementation of that order.

How can we assume what the court order would be? It'sfoolish to announce that a new law will be formulated,'' Babysaid.

The LDF government had erected a 620 km ''renaissance''wall on January 1, 2019, in which lakhs of women from thenorthern end of Kasaragod to the southern tip here, hadparticipated as part of a state sponsored initiative to upholdgender equality.

The 'Women's wall' was conceived in the backdrop offrenzied protests witnessed in the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappaat Sabarimala after the LDF government decided to implementthe SC verdict, allowing all women to pray at the Ayyappashrine.

Two women in their forties had trekked the hill shrineaday after the human wall was erected and offered prayers,breaking the age-old custom of not allowing those in themenstrual age to pray at the Ayyappa temple.

