Left Menu

Kerala govt will discuss Sabarimala issue with all sections of society: M A Baby

Senior CPIM leader M ABaby on Tuesday said the Kerala government will discuss withall stakeholders the implementation of Supreme Courts finalorder on the issue of entry of women into Sabarimala temple.Dubbing as foolish the announcement made by theCongress to bring a new law, banning unauthorised entry intothe famous temple, if the party comes to power in the state,Baby said the matter was still under the consideration of thetop court.A larger bench of the Supreme Court is considering thereview petitions in the Sabarimala issue.

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 09-02-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 16:32 IST
Kerala govt will discuss Sabarimala issue with all sections of society: M A Baby

Senior CPI(M) leader M ABaby on Tuesday said the Kerala government will discuss withall stakeholders the implementation of Supreme Court's finalorder on the issue of entry of women into Sabarimala temple.

Dubbing as 'foolish' the announcement made by theCongress to bring a new law, banning unauthorised entry intothe famous temple, if the party comes to power in the state,Baby said the matter was still under the consideration of thetop court.

''A larger bench of the Supreme Court is considering thereview petitions in the Sabarimala issue. It seems like thecourt will examine the matters related to Article 25 of theconstitution.

As the Court is all set to examine theissues related toArticle 25 and the rights and limitations of the state,central governments over religiousbeliefs, it's foolish tosay that a state legislation will be enacted in the matter,''the politbureau member of the Left party told media here.

Senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan hadsaid the national party will bring a new law in the statebanning unauthorised entry into Sabarimala temple inconsultation with the Tantri, if it comes to power.

Recalling that three BJP activistsmovedthe Apex courtseeking women's entry into the Sabarimala shrine, Baby said,''Once the Supreme Court pronounces a final judgement onSabarimala, the LDF will discuss with all the sections of thesociety on the implementation of that order.

How can we assume what the court order would be? It'sfoolish to announce that a new law will be formulated,'' Babysaid.

The LDF government had erected a 620 km ''renaissance''wall on January 1, 2019, in which lakhs of women from thenorthern end of Kasaragod to the southern tip here, hadparticipated as part of a state sponsored initiative to upholdgender equality.

The 'Women's wall' was conceived in the backdrop offrenzied protests witnessed in the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappaat Sabarimala after the LDF government decided to implementthe SC verdict, allowing all women to pray at the Ayyappashrine.

Two women in their forties had trekked the hill shrineaday after the human wall was erected and offered prayers,breaking the age-old custom of not allowing those in themenstrual age to pray at the Ayyappa temple.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Protein behind less spread of coronavirus variant in Asia than Europe, North America: Study

Deficiency of a lung-protecting protein in the Caucasian population may have made Europe and North America more susceptible to the spread of a coronavirus variant as compared to Asia, suggests a study by Indian scientists which also reveals...

Hungary to start vaccinations with Russian COVID-19 shot

Hungary will start vaccinating people suffering no chronic diseases with Russias Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine soon, surgeon general Cecilia Muller told a briefing on Tuesday, becoming the first European Union country to use it.Muller said the f...

Atulya Unveils 100 per cent natural healthcare and wellness products in India

New Delhi India, February 9 ANINewsVoir Committed to finding new ways to make lives better, Beacon Bio Life Sciences Private Limited Beacon Bio has launched its highly anticipated brand Atulya. A science-based, problem-solving, head-to-heel...

UPSC civil service: Not in favour of granting relaxation in age limit, Centre tells SC

The Centre Tuesday told the Supreme Court that it is against granting one-time relaxation on age limit to UPSC civil service aspirants, including those who had exhausted their last attempt in 2020 exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic and would g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021