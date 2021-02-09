Left Menu

No point in having Assembly if elected govt has no powers to implement decisions:Pondy CM

PTI | Puduch | Updated: 09-02-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 17:00 IST
No point in having Assembly if elected govt has no powers to implement decisions:Pondy CM

Reaffirming the demand forstatehood, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesdaysaid there was no use in having a territorial Assembly if theelected government has no powers to implement its decisions topromote the welfare of people.

Addressing reporters here, the Chief Minister saidfor the last more than three decades Puducherry has beendemanding full statehood and resolutions were also adopted inthe House on several occasions to urge the Centre to concedethe plea for statehood.

He said the goal has not been reached and allegedthe present NDA government at the Centre was using the LtGovernor Kiran Bedi to impede the implementation of thedecisions of elected government here.

''....the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP)-led NDAgovernment in collusion with the Lt Governor Kiran Bedi isstanding in the way of implementation of decisions of theelected government here.'' ''We are cutting a sorry figure before the people andthe Lt Governor is not accountable for the schemes not seeinglight of the day,'' the chief minister said.

He claimed the government has also been facinghurdles even in posting officers, filling vacancies and takingup infrastructural development programmes including roads.

''When an elected ministry has no powers in thepresent status of Puducherry being a Union Territory, there isno point in having an Assembly,'' he said.

He said the Centre should without delay sanction fullstatehood status to Puducherry.

Referring to the call given by leader of oppositionand former Chief Minister N Rangasamy (AINRC) that politicalparties could as well boycott the coming Assembly polls topersuade the Centre to sanction statehood, Narayanasamy saidall parties should have a joint meeting and take an unanimousdecision.

The parties should adopt an unanimous resolution toboycott the polls, Narayanasamy said.

''I will apprise the AICC at my meeting in Delhi withAICC leaders on Wednesday of the emerging feeling here thatpoll should be boycotted to reiterate the demand that theCentre grant without any further loss of time statehood forPuducherry,'' he said.

''My personal stand is that poll boycott is a goodidea but for the Congress to take a decision, itmust get thenod of the high command,'' the chief minister added.PTI COR BNADMINISTRATOR BNADMINISTRATOR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No new COVID-19 deaths 7 states/UTs in 3 weeks: Govt

Seven states and UTs have reported no new COVID-19 deaths in the last three weeks, while 15 have not registered any such fatality in the past 24 hours, the Centre said on Tuesday, underlining that from the pandemic point of view consistent ...

Narayanasamy to meet President to seek recall of Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Chief Minister VNarayanasamy on Tuesday left for Delhi, accompanied by a threemember delegation, to meet the President to seek recall of LtGovernor Kiran Bedi, for allegedly impeding implementation ofvarious decisions of the elec...

DRI arrests 3 for dealing in drugs in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI on Tuesday arrested three people under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances NDPS Act for illegal NRx drugs diversion and dealings. In a week-long operation conducted by DRI in Indore, Shivpu...

Four serological samples of bird droppings from Delhi zoo test positive for avian influenza virus

Four serological samples of bird droppings collected from Delhi zoo have been found positive for the Avian influenza virus, authorities said on Tuesday.The National Zoological Park NZP in the capital said the samples found positive for the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021