Mamata and TMC should atone for misrule: Nadda at Lalgarh

BJP president J P Nadda onTuesday said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shouldatone for the ''misrule and misgovernance'' of her regime as thedays of TMC ministry are numbered.

Claiming that the people of Bengal will reject TMC'spolitics of ''polarisation, autocracy, corruption and cut-money'' in the polls, Nadda said natives of the state arewaiting to teach an apt lesson to the Trinamool Congressleadership for their decade-long ''anarchic rule''.

Nadda flagged off third phase of ''Parivartan Yatra'' fromLalgarh in Jhargram district.

''The TMC's politics of polarisation, autocracy,corruption and cut-money breed corruption. Mamata Ji, thepeople of Bengal will not forgive you and teach you an aptlesson.

''They will show you the doors and bring in the governmentthat works for the people of Bengal,'' Nadda said here.

''Mamata Ji days of your government are numbered. You havedone nothing in terms of development in the last ten years.

You and your party should start atonement for the misrule ofTMC dispensation,'' he said.

Coming to defence of deserters from the TMC, Nadda saidleaders like Suvendu Adhikari have understood that there is noplace for ''Maa, Maati or Manush'' (Mother,land and people) inthe TMC's scheme of things.

Adhikari had recently switched over to the saffron camp.

''Suvendu Adhikari knows that Prime Minister Narendra Modiand his government is dedicatedly working for welfare andprotection of all the three.

''Mamata Ji is only falsely posing that she is working forfulfilment of the three promises and is creating hurdles inthe developmental work,'' he said.

