Subhash Chawla appointed as new Chandigarh Congress chief

Subhash Chawla appointed as new Chandigarh Congress chiefPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 19:04 IST
The Congress on Tuesday appointed Subhash Chawla as the new president of the Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee (CTC), replacing Pradeep Chhabra.
Chawla is a former mayor of Chandigarh and an old-time Congressman.
''Congress president has appointed Subhash Chawla as the president of Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee with immediate effect,'' a statement issued by the party said.
''The party appreciates the contributions of outgoing president Pradeep Chhabra,'' it added. Chawla has been a loyalist of former Union minister and a former MP from Chandigarh, Pawan Kumar Bansal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)