Subhash Chawla appointed as new Chandigarh Congress chief

The Congress on Tuesday appointed Subhash Chawla as the new president of the Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee (CTC), replacing Pradeep Chhabra.

Chawla is a former mayor of Chandigarh and an old-time Congressman.

''Congress president has appointed Subhash Chawla as the president of Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee with immediate effect,'' a statement issued by the party said.

''The party appreciates the contributions of outgoing president Pradeep Chhabra,'' it added. Chawla has been a loyalist of former Union minister and a former MP from Chandigarh, Pawan Kumar Bansal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)