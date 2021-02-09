Left Menu

Subhash Chawla appointed as new Chandigarh Congress chief

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 19:04 IST
The Congress on Tuesday appointed Subhash Chawla as the new president of the Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee (CTC), replacing Pradeep Chhabra.

Chawla is a former mayor of Chandigarh and an old-time Congressman.

''Congress president has appointed Subhash Chawla as the president of Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee with immediate effect,'' a statement issued by the party said.

''The party appreciates the contributions of outgoing president Pradeep Chhabra,'' it added. Chawla has been a loyalist of former Union minister and a former MP from Chandigarh, Pawan Kumar Bansal.

