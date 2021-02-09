Rahul demands sacking of V K Singh over purported remarks on LAC
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday demanded that Union minister V K Singh be sacked for his purported remarks on transgressions at the Line of Actual Control, and said not removing him would amount to insult of Indian soldiers.Why is a BJP minister helping China make a case against IndiaPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 20:48 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday demanded that Union minister V K Singh be sacked for his purported remarks on transgressions at the Line of Actual Control, and said not removing him would amount to insult of Indian soldiers.
''Why is a BJP minister helping China make a case against India? He should’ve been sacked. Not sacking him means insulting every Indian Jawan,'' he said on Twitter.
Gandhi tagged a news report in which Union minister Singh is reported to have said that India has transgressed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) more often than the Chinese side based on perceptions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
FEATURE-'Wages must be paid': In southern India, age-old custom banned as slavery
Biden Administration appoints Indian-Americans to key posts in Energy Dept
Tata in talks to launch Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in India - ET
India reports 13,203 new COVID-19 cases
INSIGHT-From factory to faraway village: behind India's mammoth vaccination drive