Modi govt Budget game-changer: Manoj Tiwari

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 21:36 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@ManojTiwariMP)

The Modi government has come out with a ''game changer'' Budget this year, something the Congress-led UPA could not do even once during its 10-year rule, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said on Tuesday.

Tiwari told a press conference here the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman imposed no new taxes and it is being termed a ''game changer'' by eminent economists in the country.

''The Manmohan Singh government in its 10 years at the Centre failed to bring even one such budget that could reset the economy. For the first time, a Budget has been brought under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that will reset the economy affected by the coronavirus pandemic,'' said the former Delhi BJP president. He said that despite the challenges posed by the pandemic and its impact on the economy, the Modi government did not impose any new taxes, which is beyond people's imagination.

Another important feature of the budget is scaling down the time-limit of scrutiny of Rs 50 lakh returns from six years to three years, he said, adding it is a ''big relief'' for the taxpayers Tiwari also lauded the budget, saying it has "substantially" increased allocations for infrastructure, agriculture, health and defence sectors.

