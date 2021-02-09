Left Menu

Uproar in Jaipur civic body over liabilities

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-02-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 22:48 IST
Uproar in Jaipur civic body over liabilities

There was heavy uproar in the first general body meeting of the Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation where an annual budget of Rs 783.60 crore was passed.

The budget was presented by Mayor Munesh Gurjar, who said during her speech that there was a financial liability of Rs 100 crore on the corporation.

The opposition BJP councillors said it was the first AGM (annual general meeting) of the newly-formed Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation and wondered how come the old liabilities were there, leading to an uproar.

They shouted slogans against the mayor and the government. Some of the councillors also stood on tables and shouted slogans in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while a few of them tore copies of the proposals.

Amid the uproar, the budget and other proposals were passed.

The Jaipur Municipal Corporation was bifurcated into two corporations -- Jaipur Heritage and Jaipur Greater -- last year and were held in November.

Financial liabilities were also divided in both the new corporations. PTI SDAHMB

